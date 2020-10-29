Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV gadgets are back down to Prime Day prices

Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, has turned another year old, and to celebrate, several Echo and Fire TV products have been discounted to their lowest prices. Most of the current products available are represented, including the range of Fire TV streaming devices, Echo speakers and smart displays, and other Alexa-powered gadgets — though, not everything is here (looking at you, Echo Studio, along with the new, spherical Echo speakers). Perhaps we’ll see even deeper price cuts the closer we get to Black Friday, as many of these deals match the Prime Day offers.
Streaming devices
- The new Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa remote is $18 (usually $30). This deal is also happening at Best Buy.
- Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick that includes an Alexa remote that has TV controls is $28 instead of $40
- You can bump it up to 4K resolution for just a few bucks more with the Fire TV Stick 4K at $30, down from its usual $50 price
- For the most high-end streaming device Amazon makes, the Fire TV Cube is $80 instead of $120
- If you want to record content and play it back on your other Amazon products, like your Fire TV Stick or Fire HD tablet, you’ll want the Fire TV Recast. It costs $130 ($100 off) for the 500GB version.
Smart displays and speakers
- The Echo Dot (previous generation) smart speaker is $19, which is actually the lowest price we’ve seen yet, beating the previous best deal by $2
- Amazon’s 10-inch Echo Show (previous generation) is $150, which is an $80 discount. It comes with two Philips Hue bulbs for no extra cost.
- The eight-inch Echo Show 8 is down to $65, a 50-percent drop from its regular price. It includes a free year-long subscription to Food Network Kitchen.
- The small Echo Show 5 is $45, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen yet. It’s a great entry price if you want to dabble with a smart display for cheap. And for the same price, it comes with a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen. This deal is also happening at Best Buy.
Other Echo gadgets
- Echo Buds wireless earbuds are $80, which is $50 off and matches the lowest price yet. These come with a six-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited.
- Echo Auto, the in-car gadget that adds Alexa smarts to your car, is $20 (usually $50). This comes with a six-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited.
- The small, plug-in Echo Flex speaker is $15 off, bringing it down to $10
