Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV gadgets are back down to Prime Day prices

Most of these are repeat deals, but there are a few new ones here

By Cameron Faulkner

The Fire TV Cube is the most capable of Amazon’s streaming devices, and can act as an Echo speaker and control some home entertainment gear.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, has turned another year old, and to celebrate, several Echo and Fire TV products have been discounted to their lowest prices. Most of the current products available are represented, including the range of Fire TV streaming devices, Echo speakers and smart displays, and other Alexa-powered gadgets — though, not everything is here (looking at you, Echo Studio, along with the new, spherical Echo speakers). Perhaps we’ll see even deeper price cuts the closer we get to Black Friday, as many of these deals match the Prime Day offers.

Streaming devices

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Smart displays and speakers

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Other Echo gadgets

