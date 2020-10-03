Save on the OnePlus 8 and PlayStation Plus this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Welcome to the weekend. Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off in less than two weeks, starting on Tuesday, October 13th and lasting through the 14th. That’s two days to get some of the best deals that we’ll see all year. We’re prepping behind the scenes for the event to make sure you’re able to get exactly what you’re looking for. But for now, I’m going to highlight a few of this week’s best deals that are still going on.

OnePlus 8 $699

$799

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The OnePlus 8 saw a respectable price drop last week, and that’s still going on at Amazon and through the OnePlus website. For the upgraded model in the vibrant interstellar glow colorway with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, you’ll pay $699 instead of $799. OnePlus $699 (13% off)

Amazon $699 (13% off)

PlayStation Plus (one-year subscription) $32

$60

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Whether you plan to grab a PS5 or stick with your PS4, it can’t hurt to grab a discounted PS Plus subscription. Normally $60, it’s down to $32 right now at CDKeys.com. And if you do get a PS5, you’ll get access to the PS Plus Collection of PS4 games. CDKeys.com $32 (47% off)

Apple iPad (2020, gold, 128GB) $395

$429

8% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s new, eighth-generation iPad with 128GB of storage is $34 off at Amazon. Normally $429, the gold color is $395. This model looks exactly like the previous iteration, but it has a much faster A12 Bionic processor. Amazon $395 (8% off)

Lastly, two quick reminders. First, you can get a $10 voucher to spend on games that cost $14.99 and up at the Epic Games Store just by adding Rocket League to your library. It’s available as a free-to-play game on the Epic Games Store now, and you have until October 23rd to do this.

Finally, I’m probably late to the party in finding out about this, but GameStop is offering $200 in trade-in credit for your Xbox One X when you put said credit toward an Xbox Series X or S, or a PS5. Granted, doing so probably won’t guarantee you a new console on their respective launch day, but it’ll make their prices much more accessible. All of the details are on this page, and you have until November 30th to take advantage of this trade-in promotion.