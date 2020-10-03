Save on the OnePlus 8 and PlayStation Plus this weekend

Welcome to the weekend. Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off in less than two weeks, starting on Tuesday, October 13th and lasting through the 14th. That’s two days to get some of the best deals that we’ll see all year. We’re prepping behind the scenes for the event to make sure you’re able to get exactly what you’re looking for. But for now, I’m going to highlight a few of this week’s best deals that are still going on.
Lastly, two quick reminders. First, you can get a $10 voucher to spend on games that cost $14.99 and up at the Epic Games Store just by adding Rocket League to your library. It’s available as a free-to-play game on the Epic Games Store now, and you have until October 23rd to do this.
Finally, I’m probably late to the party in finding out about this, but GameStop is offering $200 in trade-in credit for your Xbox One X when you put said credit toward an Xbox Series X or S, or a PS5. Granted, doing so probably won’t guarantee you a new console on their respective launch day, but it’ll make their prices much more accessible. All of the details are on this page, and you have until November 30th to take advantage of this trade-in promotion.
