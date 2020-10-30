Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet with 128GB of storage is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It has been a busy few days when it comes to covering deals. Both Best Buy and Amazon launched a deluge of early Black Friday deals, letting you take care of some holiday shopping (for your family or just you) before the calendar flips over to November. Definitely check out Best Buy’s deals if you haven’t already, which include big price drops on OLED TVs from Vizio and LG as well as the return of Prime Day deals on Sony’s WH-1000XM4. Then, if you want to pick up some Amazon tech, many of the company’s Echo and Fire TV products are discounted, too. Steam is even hosting a big Halloween sale on PC games.

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet with 128GB of storage (shown above) usually costs $300, but right now, it’s $229 at Best Buy. This is the best deal we’ve seen yet for this upgraded model, which we last featured when it dropped to $269 just last week.

If you’re focused on value, the Duet has several redeeming qualities, according to Verge reviewer Monica Chin. It boasts long battery life, has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once, and it includes the keyboard and kickstand for no extra charge. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

There’s a great combo deal happening at Amazon that bundles the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch with its Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for just $230. (The bundle with the 44mm version of the watch instead costs $250.) This deal was spotted by the Slickdeals community, and it can save you a lot of money, given that the watch alone costs $180 and the earphones are $140. Just add both products to your cart, and head to the checkout screen to see the price drop.

Razer’s Basilisk X HyperSpeed is a solid entry-level gaming mouse if you want a comfortable design, long battery life, and the ability to switch between connecting via Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless. It lacks the RGB goodness of Razer’s other gaming products, but it’s a good performer for the $40 price tag it has at Amazon (normally $60).