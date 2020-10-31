Best Buy’s three-day sale on OLED TVs, headphones, and more ends Saturday

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Saturday is your last chance to get in on Best Buy’s multi-day sale, but don’t worry if you miss out. Black Friday is a few weeks away, and this year, retailers are offering very good sale prices almost every day. Wherever those deals come from, we’ll be putting them in deal posts for you to check out. What follows are the best deals that have made the rounds on The Verge earlier this week, as well as some new inclusions we think you’ll enjoy.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones come recommended if you want a comfy over-ear model with excellent sound quality and long-lasting battery life. Normally $350, they’re down to $278. This matches the lowest price yet.

There are some big discounts happening on LG and Vizio OLED TVs at Best Buy. Their design and feature set vary slightly, but with both you’ll get great picture quality and rich contrast. They’re still very expensive compared to LED TVs, but it’s a good investment if you watch a lot of movies and play games. Both TVs have HDMI 2.1, so they can display compatible PS5 and Xbox Series X games at 4K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV $1,500

$2,000

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Vizio’s 65-inch OLED TV first hit shelves earlier in October, but it’s already $500 off at Best Buy. You can snag one now for $1,500, which is a very aggressive price. Best Buy $1,500 (25% off)

If having a bigger TV is more important than the kinds of features it has, Samsung’s 70-inch 4K TV is just $530 at Best Buy through Saturday.

Amazon discounted most of its Echo and Fire TV devices earlier this week, and those deals are still going strong. You should definitely expect most of these to remain somewhat constant throughout the holiday shopping season. But if you want to shop early, here are the standout deals from its sale.