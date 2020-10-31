Woot is selling refurbished Pixelbook Go laptops that don’t have Google branding

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Woot is selling a batch of refurbished Pixelbook Go laptops starting at $530 for the base model with an Intel Core m3 processor, 64GB of storage and an FHD touchscreen display (usually $650 new), going up to $790 for the Core i7 model with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. These have a 90-day warranty through Woot with the option available to extend coverage by a year with a SquareTrade protection plan. And despite not being retail units, the seller says they will receive software updates through Google through June 2026. Woot doesn’t make claims about their physical condition, which it usually does for refurbished products.

As far as discounts go, the prices are good, though that isn’t the most interesting thing about these Chromebooks. The laptops that Woot (owned by Amazon) is selling have been debranded. As in, there aren’t any Google logos or naming on the device. Instead — this is where it gets good — it has “ProductName” printed above the keyboard where it usually says “Pixelbook Go.” And on the top of the lid, where it usually shows the Google “G,” it’s completely gone on these refurbished models, with a different symbol replacing it like what appeared in this Pixelbook Go leak from before the laptop was actually released.

Google told The Verge it didn’t supply these units, and it doesn’t know how Woot ended up with them, which I find to be pretty entertaining. I don’t know about you, but I’ve never wanted one of these more than I do now. It’s like having a laptop made expressly for a sitcom television show, with all of the brand names replaced by knock-off logos and names.

If you’re as drawn to this refurbished non-Google Pixelbook Go as I am, you can check out Woot’s deal today.