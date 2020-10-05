You can get Western Digital’s 5TB portable drive for $100 at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Best Buy’s deal of the day is on Western Digital’s Easystore USB 3.0 portable hard drive with a whopping 5TB of storage. Usually priced at $180, it’s down to $100 today only. This hard drive is perfect for people who have just an absolutely massive amount of data that they want to back up or transfer to another device. It would also make for a solid Time Machine drive if you’re a macOS user.

As nice as it would be to have 5TB of space, it’s worth noting that inside of this enclosure is almost certainly one of Western Digital’s own spinning hard drives, meaning it’ll be considerably slower at transferring data than an SSD. If it’s speed you’re after versus space, check out my post on how to choose the right portable SSD for your needs. For everyone else, this WD Easystore deal is fantastic.

Samsung’s T7 1TB SSD is down to its lowest price at Amazon. Normally $200, it’s $160. If you need faster data transfer speeds, this model is a far better (yet more expensive) choice than the WD Easystore above. This T7 model includes a USB-C to USB-C cable for the fastest transfer speeds, as well as a USB-C to USB-A cable for broader compatibility with most PCs and gaming consoles.

At Target, you can get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party — both for the Nintendo Switch — bundled together for $100 ($20 off). Better yet, you’ll get a $10 Target gift card with purchase. So it’s like you’re getting each game for $45 instead of the full $60. This is worth checking out if you just got a Switch or are getting one as a gift for someone.

If you want to browse Best Buy’s stock of clearance and open-box tech, you can save up to 40 percent on that until October 25th. You might find some excellent deals on more niche tech, like a specific laptop or even an appliance you’ve been looking for on sale. I didn’t see any standout deals worth telling you about as I perused the surface, but you might find something great if you dig a little.