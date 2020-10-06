More early Prime Day 2020 deals have kicked off on Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon shared with us that more Prime Day 2020 deals would start on October 6th, and that’s today. Starting now, you can save on more TVs and other smart home products, if you’re in the market for those. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to be signed in with a Prime account to be able to see some of the price drops take place. One of the newly discounted devices is the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display, which is $45 instead of $90 — a full 50 percent price drop.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display, though it’s loaded with the same features you’ll find on the bigger Echo Show 8. If you want a small, relatively unobtrusive display that you can use to watch movies or look through your Blink or Ring smart home cameras, this is a solid (and now, affordable) option.

Another 4K TV with Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in has received a big price drop. The Insignia 43-inch model that released this year is $200 (was $300) for Prime members. This isn’t the thinnest model on store shelves, but it’ll likely be a good fit for you, or someone else, who wants a TV that can play through Amazon’s Prime Video library of content as well as catalogs from the likes of Disney Plus, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more. This TV has three HDMI ports, with support for cable, Ethernet, and composite video inputs.

The Blink Mini wired smart home camera usually isn’t too expensive at $35, but it’s $10 off that price today for Prime members. This $25 camera can be placed on a table or attached to your wall, angled to your liking with its included stand. And if you have an Alexa-enabled smart display (like the Echo Show 5 above), you can ask to get a view of what the camera sees at a moment’s notice.

For non-Prime members, Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds usually cost $130, but they’re just $78 at Amazon and Best Buy right now. The price is hidden on the product page, but you’ll see this discount take place in your cart. My colleague Chris Welch rated this model highly against some tough competition, saying that they “sound downright terrific for the price, the connection stability is rock solid (with no audio sync issues when watching videos), and their ingenious charging case always makes clear that everything is charging as it should, thanks to a slightly transparent lid.”