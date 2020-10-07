 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are discounted today

New, 1 comment

These discounts are live at Best Buy and Amazon

By Cameron Faulkner

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

If you just got a Nintendo Switch, or are still looking for ways to get your own, you should check out some of the deals happening on a few of the best games available for the system. Best Buy and Amazon are offering them, and this time, games that rarely see a price drop have been discounted. It’s worth noting that these sale prices are for the physical cartridge editions of each game, not digital downloads.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  • $45
  • $60
  • 25% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The latest Animal Crossing game has been a popular choice to play during the pandemic because it lets you go outside and enjoy life with neighbors and friends. It’s also just really fun to play. It’s $10 off at Amazon right now.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

  • $50
  • $60
  • 17% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 hasn’t seen many discounts since it released last year. It has a fun single-player campaign as well as several multiplayer modes to enjoy with family and friends next to you, or online if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Lastly, there’s an early Prime Day 2020 sale happening on Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart display and a Blink Mini wired smart home camera. You’ll need to be a Prime member to get the two together for just $50. The display itself usually costs $90 outside of a sale, and the camera is usually another $34, so you’re getting a lot for your money.

For even more deals like this, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening next Tuesday, October 13th and lasting through October 14th. We’ll be covering the shopping event, so keep it locked to The Verge for all of the best deals.

Next Up In Verge Deals

Loading comments...