Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are discounted today

If you just got a Nintendo Switch, or are still looking for ways to get your own, you should check out some of the deals happening on a few of the best games available for the system. Best Buy and Amazon are offering them, and this time, games that rarely see a price drop have been discounted. It’s worth noting that these sale prices are for the physical cartridge editions of each game, not digital downloads.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons $45

$60

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest Animal Crossing game has been a popular choice to play during the pandemic because it lets you go outside and enjoy life with neighbors and friends. It’s also just really fun to play. It’s $10 off at Amazon right now. Amazon $45 (25% off)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50

$60

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nintendo reimagined this classic Zelda game from the Game Boy with new gameplay and lush graphics for the Switch. This game has seen few discounts, so this $10 price cut is worthwhile. Amazon $50 (17% off)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50

$60

17% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Luigi’s Mansion 3 hasn’t seen many discounts since it released last year. It has a fun single-player campaign as well as several multiplayer modes to enjoy with family and friends next to you, or online if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Amazon $50 (17% off)

Lastly, there’s an early Prime Day 2020 sale happening on Amazon’s Echo Show 5 smart display and a Blink Mini wired smart home camera. You’ll need to be a Prime member to get the two together for just $50. The display itself usually costs $90 outside of a sale, and the camera is usually another $34, so you’re getting a lot for your money.

For even more deals like this, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening next Tuesday, October 13th and lasting through October 14th. We’ll be covering the shopping event, so keep it locked to The Verge for all of the best deals.