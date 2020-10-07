Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are discounted today

If you just got a Nintendo Switch, or are still looking for ways to get your own, you should check out some of the deals happening on a few of the best games available for the system. Best Buy and Amazon are offering them, and this time, games that rarely see a price drop have been discounted. It’s worth noting that these sale prices are for the physical cartridge editions of each game, not digital downloads.
The latest Animal Crossing game has been a popular choice to play during the pandemic because it lets you go outside and enjoy life with neighbors and friends. It’s also just really fun to play. It’s $10 off at Amazon right now.
Luigi’s Mansion 3 hasn’t seen many discounts since it released last year. It has a fun single-player campaign as well as several multiplayer modes to enjoy with family and friends next to you, or online if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
For even more deals like this, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening next Tuesday, October 13th and lasting through October 14th. We’ll be covering the shopping event, so keep it locked to The Verge for all of the best deals.
Loading comments...