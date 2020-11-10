Save $150 on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We expect Apple to announce its new Arm-based MacBooks today at its 1PM ET event, but the company’s latest Intel-based MacBook Pro with the improved keyboard is $150 off at B&H Photo. The 13.3-inch model with an 8th Gen quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is $1,349, down from $1,499. Other retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, currently sell it for full price, so if you’re looking for a MacBook Pro deal, head over to B&H Photo.

If you’re like me and have recently tripled your time spent on a phone, getting a compact battery pack might save you from running all the way over to your wall outlet. Aukey’s 10,000mAh power bank with an 18W PD USB-C charging port is just $15 after you clip the $5 coupon on the product page, then enter the code WZX7G3LT at the checkout page to save another $10. It’s normally $25, and the deal is planned to last until November 18th at 2:59AM ET.

Update November 10th, 11:34AM ET: A previous version of this story mentioned a $320 deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6. Unfortunately, despite the site listing this price, Samsung doesn’t honor the discount once you get the checkout page. Until we resolve this with Samsung, we’re going to omit it from the post.