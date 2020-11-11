Verge readers can save $100 on Segway’s Max e-scooter with a long 40-mile range

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Segway Max is probably a good fit for you if you’re looking for an electric scooter that can travel up to 40 miles per charge — far longer than most other models. The Max happens to be cheaper than ever at Wellbots, but just for readers of The Verge. The retailer is offering you a $100 discount, dropping the usual $799 price down to $699. Just enter the offer code THEVERGEMAX after the checkout screen to see the price drop further than we’ve seen before.

We’ve highlighted more affordable Segway options in the past, but those are, frankly, small potatoes compared to this one. In addition to the Max’s longer 40-mile range (beating the likes of the Segway ES2’s 15.5-mile range and ES4’s 28-mile range), it tops out at 18.6mph, which is about three mph faster than the ES2. For context, the ES2 is the scooter that has been used by the likes of Bird and Lime’s rental services.

The Max has big 10-inch tires, fast charging that takes no longer than six hours, and it can be folded up to fit in more spaces when you’re not using it. Segway claims that this model also has self-healing tires that are equipped with a sealant that claims to fill holes automatically. The components of the Max have an IPX5 water resistance rating. In case you’ve been shopping around, you might be aware of the $699 Segway Max G30LP. It has a similar speed and overall feature set to the Max that’s discounted today, but its range is far less at 24.9 miles per charge.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max $699

$799

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Normally $799, Wellbots is offering a $150 discount on this electric scooter that has a 40-mile range for Verge readers. You can get it for $699 by using the offer code THEVERGEMAX at checkout. Wellbots $699 (13% off)

In other deal news, Humble recently kicked off its “Fall VR” bundle that contains several games compatible with a range of VR headsets. Proceeds go to the Movember Foundation and can also go to JDRF, which funds type 1 diabetes research. Paying $17 or more gets you the full suite of VR games, highlighted by The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Zero Caliber VR. Also included is Creed: Rise to Glory, I Expect You To Die, Raw Data, along with a few more titles. This is a solid way to boost your library of VR games if you recently got a VR headset.

In case you missed it yesterday, YouTube Premium subscribers (who were members before November 6th) can get a free Stadia Premiere kit. This bundle contains a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra streaming device for your TV or monitor. It’s normally around $100, so this is a huge perk if you’re a subscriber who’s interested in trying out Google’s cloud gaming subscription. Head to this link to see if you’re eligible.