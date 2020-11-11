If you buy a OnePlus 8T, you can get half off a second phone today only

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

You can grab two unlocked OnePlus 8T phones for $1,124 on OnePlus’ website today only. It’s a deal worth highlighting: the OnePlus 8T usually costs $749, but if you buy two today, you’ll get them for $562 each. This deal also includes a set of OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds with each phone at no extra charge. For a phone that was released just a few weeks ago, this is a great deal.

The OnePlus 8T is a solid update to the OnePlus 8, released earlier this year, as my colleague Jon Porter points out in his review. Unlike the OnePlus 8, the 8T offers the same 120Hz refresh rate display found on the 8 Pro. The biggest feature for the 8T is the 65W charging, allowing you to charge the phone super fast.

There are a few things you may want to consider if you are going to take advantage of this deal. The phone is compatible with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, but while the AT&T and T-Mobile phones support sub-6GHz 5G, 4G LTE is your only option with Verizon. Additionally, this phone does not have an IP rating for dust or water resistance. (With one interesting exception: OnePlus told The Verge that the T-Mobile version of the phone does include an IP68 rating.)

Nevertheless, if you are planning to gift a smartphone (or two) this holiday season, the OnePlus 8T is not a bad present to give.