Must-have games for Nintendo Switch are discounted ahead of Black Friday

Now is a good time to get some Nintendo Switch games, whether you have the console or are hoping to get one soon. Best Buy and Amazon have knocked off as much as $25 off some fantastic titles that are easy to recommend, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses (my personal favorite from 2019), Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Games that don’t usually see a discount are $20 off, like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

If you’d prefer opting for the digital copies of these games, the prices for them go no lower than $40 today. We’ll put those links below as well. It never hurts to serve up the reminder that, if you do plan to get a few digital downloads, you’ll likely need more space than the Switch offers. Here’s a link to an affordable 256GB microSD card at Amazon.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (digital) $40

$60

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Luigi’s Mansion 3 hasn’t seen many discounts since it released last year. It has a fun single-player campaign as well as several multiplayer modes to enjoy with family and friends next to you, or online. The cartridge-based version is the same cost. Amazon $40 (34% off)

Best Buy $40 (34% off)

Lastly, for all of you lucky people who already snagged a PS5 (I’m definitely not seething with jealousy or anything), I recommend taking advantage of the deal on this one-year PS Plus subscription at Eneba.com. Normally $60 through Sony, it’s just $29 here (the default pricing might be in euros, but you can toggle it near the language settings at the top right of Eneba’s site). This is a great price if you want online multiplayer, as well as access to Sony’s Game Pass-like offering of PS4 game downloads for PS5 users.

Yesterday’s deal on the Logitech G203 LightSync wired gaming mouse is still happening at Best Buy and Amazon. It’s normally $40, but you can grab the black-colored option for $15.