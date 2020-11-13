 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Must-have games for Nintendo Switch are discounted ahead of Black Friday

Plus, get a year of PS Plus for your new PS5 for half-price

By Cameron Faulkner

You’ll get to know Claude if you select the Golden Deer house in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Nintendo

Now is a good time to get some Nintendo Switch games, whether you have the console or are hoping to get one soon. Best Buy and Amazon have knocked off as much as $25 off some fantastic titles that are easy to recommend, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses (my personal favorite from 2019), Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Games that don’t usually see a discount are $20 off, like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

If you’d prefer opting for the digital copies of these games, the prices for them go no lower than $40 today. We’ll put those links below as well. It never hurts to serve up the reminder that, if you do plan to get a few digital downloads, you’ll likely need more space than the Switch offers. Here’s a link to an affordable 256GB microSD card at Amazon.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (physical)

  • $35
  • $60
  • 42% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The latest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise is excellent for first-timers or returning fans. Its turn-based battle has never been sharper, and the characters and music are so memorable. The cartridge-based version is $5 cheaper than the digital version.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (digital)

  • $40
  • $60
  • 34% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 hasn’t seen many discounts since it released last year. It has a fun single-player campaign as well as several multiplayer modes to enjoy with family and friends next to you, or online. The cartridge-based version is the same cost.

Image: Sony

Lastly, for all of you lucky people who already snagged a PS5 (I’m definitely not seething with jealousy or anything), I recommend taking advantage of the deal on this one-year PS Plus subscription at Eneba.com. Normally $60 through Sony, it’s just $29 here (the default pricing might be in euros, but you can toggle it near the language settings at the top right of Eneba’s site). This is a great price if you want online multiplayer, as well as access to Sony’s Game Pass-like offering of PS4 game downloads for PS5 users.

Image: Logitech

Yesterday’s deal on the Logitech G203 LightSync wired gaming mouse is still happening at Best Buy and Amazon. It’s normally $40, but you can grab the black-colored option for $15.

