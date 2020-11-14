The Sonos Move speaker is cheaper than ever at several retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Sonos Move smart speaker is $100 off at retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo and Amazon today only, bringing the cost from $400 to a more reasonable $300. You can save a little more at Wellbots on the speaker if you live outside of NY, as it doesn’t charge sales tax on purchases for all other US states.

The Move serves as Sonos’ only speaker that can serve as a Wi-Fi or a Bluetooth speaker, meaning you can use it to bolster your arrangement of speakers for music and movies at home via Wi-Fi, or use it by itself to power the tunes when you’re on the go with Bluetooth. To switch between the modes, just tap a button on the back of the Move. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

My colleague Dan Seifert reviewed this model, and he noted that whether the Move was plugged in or running off its battery, the sound didn’t lose its punch — even when used outside. It’s a big, heavy speaker, so it’s not as easy to lug around as more portable options, but it’s tough to match when it comes to versatility. When you’re not home to plug it into its dock to charge, you can recharge it via its USB-C port.

All of these retailers are offering the Move in either black or white colors. If you miss this deal, perhaps you’ll see it reappear during or ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is coming up in just two weeks.