Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Pro 13 is already $50 off

Saving money on new Apple products is usually out of the question, but the new 13-inch MacBook Pro that has Apple’s powerful M1 silicon is already $50 off at Amazon. Instead of costing $1,299 for the base model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, you’ll pay $1,250. Yeah, it’s a small discount, and apparently deliveries are currently taking between two to five weeks. Saving $50 might not make it worth the possibly long wait, but this deal’s here in case you want to take advantage of it.

You can also save $50 on the upgraded version with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in either the space gray or silver colors. It normally costs $1,499, but you can checkout now for $1,450. There’s currently less of a wait for deliveries of this model. Amazon says it’ll take between one and three weeks.

The Verge published a trio of reviews focused on Apple’s products that feature the M1 processor. Of course, we have a review of the MacBook Pro in question, as well as the MacBook Air and Mac mini. Each product outpaced our reviewers’ expectations in terms of performance, and for the laptops, the battery life is very good. Focusing on the MacBook Pro in particular, Nilay Patel’s review highlights that this machine can sustain its high level of performance for longer than the Air thanks to its fan (the MacBook Air has a fanless design). It also has a slightly brighter display than the Air, though it unfortunately still has Apple’s 720p webcam that, in Nilay’s words, is “miserable” despite having some new image-processing features to improve the visual quality.

If you’re after the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, Costco members can save $50 on the upgraded model with 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the M1 chip with an eight-core GPU (as opposed to the entry-level MacBook Air that has seven cores). Normally $1,249, it’s $1,200 if you have a membership to Costco.

Correction: A previous version of this article asserted that the $1,450 version of the new MacBook Pro has 16GB of RAM, yet it actually has 8GB of RAM. We regret the error.