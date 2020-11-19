Samsung’s entire Galaxy S20 lineup is cheaper than ever today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Samsung’s entire range of S20 series phones is available at all-time-low prices at a few retailers, including Amazon, B&H Photo, and eBay (sold by Microsoft). We covered discounts from eBay a few weeks ago, but today’s prices are significantly better. Each phone below is unlocked, with support for GSM and CDMA carriers, so you can get service from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon as well as MVNOs and global carriers. If you want to add 5G to your monthly bill, the S20 FE and the standard S20 offered below support sub-6GHz but not Verizon’s UWB mmWave 5G. However, the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra support both types of 5G networks out of the box.

Starting with the S20 FE 5G, you can get it for $550 from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo (normally $699) — a price that handily beats the $600 preorder deal. Moving up the chain, the S20 is $650 through Microsoft’s eBay store ($800 on Amazon), and that might be worth springing for instead of the FE if you want more RAM (12GB versus 6GB in the FE), a more capable telephoto camera, and a glass back instead of plastic.

Now come the bigger phones

The S20 Plus is $700 at eBay ($950 at Amazon), which is the move to make if you want a bigger 6.7-inch OLED screen, a bigger battery, and a depth-sensing camera tacked on to the rear camera array. Even bigger and more capable is the S20 Ultra, which is $900 for the first time today at eBay ($1,150 at Amazon). It has a 6.9-inch display, an even larger battery than the other S20 models (5,000mAh), though its defining feature might be its 100x Space Zoom camera.

If you’re having a tough time deciding, let your budget and preference in phone size guide you. Each of these phones has the latest Snapdragon 865 processor and plenty of RAM, so you won’t be left with a slow phone — no matter which one you choose. Each also has IP68 water and dust resistance and a 120Hz refresh rate OLED screen.