Razer’s high-end Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is $600 off today

Razer’s latest Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is $600 off its usual price at the Microsoft Store. Normally $2,600 (and still that price over at Razer’s site), it’s down to $2,000. That’s still a lot of money, but this configuration makes up for it with solid specs. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a fast 300Hz refresh rate, so your games and other content will display smoothly, and the eight-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor and Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics chip are a powerful duo. This model also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD (both of which are user-upgradeable).
To top it off, Razer’s chassis is still among the best that you can find in a gaming laptop. It’s thin, well-designed, sturdy, and it doesn’t necessarily give away that it’s a gaming laptop. But this machine is a fingerprint magnet, and it can get very hot.
I reviewed a more high-end version of the Blade 15 last month that features the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, a larger SSD, and an SD card slot on the machine’s right side, but it’s otherwise the same machine. Overall, I found that the battery life is better than before, and Razer refined the keyboard layout — namely, the arrow keys, which caused typing errors for me due to them being too close to other crucial keys.
