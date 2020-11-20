 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Razer’s high-end Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is $600 off today

A powerful machine with a 300Hz refresh rate display

By Cameron Faulkner

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Razer’s latest Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is $600 off its usual price at the Microsoft Store. Normally $2,600 (and still that price over at Razer’s site), it’s down to $2,000. That’s still a lot of money, but this configuration makes up for it with solid specs. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a fast 300Hz refresh rate, so your games and other content will display smoothly, and the eight-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor and Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics chip are a powerful duo. This model also features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD (both of which are user-upgradeable).

To top it off, Razer’s chassis is still among the best that you can find in a gaming laptop. It’s thin, well-designed, sturdy, and it doesn’t necessarily give away that it’s a gaming laptop. But this machine is a fingerprint magnet, and it can get very hot.

I reviewed a more high-end version of the Blade 15 last month that features the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, a larger SSD, and an SD card slot on the machine’s right side, but it’s otherwise the same machine. Overall, I found that the battery life is better than before, and Razer refined the keyboard layout — namely, the arrow keys, which caused typing errors for me due to them being too close to other crucial keys.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

  • $2,000
  • $2,600
  • 24% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This gaming laptop includes 16GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, and an 15.6-inch FHD display with a fast 300Hz refresh rate. The laptop’s CPU / GPU duo includes a 10th Gen eight-core Intel i7 and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q.

Next Up In Verge Deals

Loading comments...