Amazon’s latest Echo and Eero products are discounted for the first time

The start of many more Black Friday deals to come

By Cameron Faulkner

This is the new fourth-generation Echo speaker.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Amazon has unveiled a heap of Black Friday deals to give you an early start on your holiday shopping. While we expect many more deals across all categories of tech for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these ones are focused on Amazon-made devices. This is especially good news since there are a bunch of new products seeing their first price cuts, including Amazon’s ball-shaped Echo speakers and Eero’s fastest mesh Wi-Fi routers. Plus, there are some solid deals on Fire TV streaming devices.

Smart speakers and displays

The softball-sized Kids Edition Echo Dot comes in tiger and panda designs.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Mesh Wi-Fi routers

Eero three-pack of routers
The three-pack of Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers is a fantastic value if you have a large space.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge
  • For the more basic Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers that don’t support Wi-Fi 6, a three-pack costs $183 at Amazon, down from $230
Amazon Fire TV Stick
The Alexa Remote included with the $28 Fire TV Stick has volume and mute controls for your TV.
Image: Amazon

Streaming devices

