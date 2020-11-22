Amazon’s latest Echo and Eero products are discounted for the first time

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Amazon has unveiled a heap of Black Friday deals to give you an early start on your holiday shopping. While we expect many more deals across all categories of tech for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these ones are focused on Amazon-made devices. This is especially good news since there are a bunch of new products seeing their first price cuts, including Amazon’s ball-shaped Echo speakers and Eero’s fastest mesh Wi-Fi routers. Plus, there are some solid deals on Fire TV streaming devices.

Smart speakers and displays

Mesh Wi-Fi routers

For the more basic Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers that don’t support Wi-Fi 6, a three-pack costs $183 at Amazon, down from $230

Streaming devices