Amazon’s latest Echo and Eero products are discounted for the first time

Amazon has unveiled a heap of Black Friday deals to give you an early start on your holiday shopping. While we expect many more deals across all categories of tech for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these ones are focused on Amazon-made devices. This is especially good news since there are a bunch of new products seeing their first price cuts, including Amazon’s ball-shaped Echo speakers and Eero’s fastest mesh Wi-Fi routers. Plus, there are some solid deals on Fire TV streaming devices.
Smart speakers and displays
- The smaller Echo Dot that takes the same globular form of the more expensive Echo is just $29 (usually $50)
- If you want the new spherical Echo Dot with a digital clock embedded in the fabric, that one costs $39. It’s normally $60.
- The new (and adorable) Kids Edition Echo Dot, pictured above, is $39. It normally costs $60.
- The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display with a camera is down to $45 (usually $90). This matches the best price debuted during Prime Day 2020.
- The slightly larger Echo Show 8 with a bigger screen and more powerful speakers is $65 (usually $130)
Mesh Wi-Fi routers
- The new Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router is $103 (usually $130)
- If you want a three-pack of the tri-band Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, it’ll cost $479 (usually $600)
- For the more basic Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers that don’t support Wi-Fi 6, a three-pack costs $183 at Amazon, down from $230
Streaming devices
- The affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $18 (usually $30)
- The standard Amazon Fire TV Stick with a more capable Alexa Remote is $28 (usually $40)
- The Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick with Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR support is $30 (usually $50)
- The high-end Amazon Fire TV Cube that supports 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and can handle voice queries from across the room is $80 (usually $120)