Apple’s AirPods Pros are down to $169 at Walmart and Amazon

If you are looking to buy the AirPods Pro, but have been holding off to wait for a significant price drop, your time has come — Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds are just $169 at Walmart and Amazon right now.
This is the lowest price we have seen on the AirPods Pro to date; normally, these wireless earbuds would set you back $249. This historically low price beats the previous best-ever price by $21.
The AirPods Pro offers a more customizable fit that includes three different silicon tip sizes, making it easier to fit in your ear canals, unlike the standard AirPods, which offer a “one size fits most” design. My colleague, Chris Welch, notes that the AirPods Pros are the best wireless earbuds on the market if you own an iPhone and/or other Apple products.
Walmart says the deal is valid until Saturday, November 28th, but it will likely sell out before then. Fortunately, a few other retailers have the AirPods Pros on sale; you can buy them for $169 at Amazon, for $190 at Woot, or $200 at Best Buy and B&H Photo. If you are looking for other alternatives, we have rounded up the best Black Friday deals on wireless earbuds.