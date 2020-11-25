Apple’s AirPods Pros are down to $169 at Walmart and Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you are looking to buy the AirPods Pro, but have been holding off to wait for a significant price drop, your time has come — Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds are just $169 at Walmart and Amazon right now.

This is the lowest price we have seen on the AirPods Pro to date; normally, these wireless earbuds would set you back $249. This historically low price beats the previous best-ever price by $21.

The AirPods Pro offers a more customizable fit that includes three different silicon tip sizes, making it easier to fit in your ear canals, unlike the standard AirPods, which offer a “one size fits most” design. My colleague, Chris Welch, notes that the AirPods Pros are the best wireless earbuds on the market if you own an iPhone and/or other Apple products.

Walmart says the deal is valid until Saturday, November 28th, but it will likely sell out before then. Fortunately, a few other retailers have the AirPods Pros on sale; you can buy them for $169 at Amazon, for $190 at Woot, or $200 at Best Buy and B&H Photo. If you are looking for other alternatives, we have rounded up the best Black Friday deals on wireless earbuds.