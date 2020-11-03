Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are $30 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Have you voted? That’s really important. Go do that, if you haven’t already. These deals will be here when you get back.

Now then, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds — lovingly referred to as “beans” for their design — are $30 off at Amazon and Best Buy. If you’ve been waiting to take the plunge on these, you should know that this is within $5 of their best price yet. Both retailers have every color available at this cost, including black, bronze, red, and white. My colleague Chris Welch reviewed them (while Becca Farsace provided the video above), and the main takeaways here are that they might be Samsung’s best wireless earbuds yet. They have a bold design, lengthy battery life, and good sound quality. The Galaxy Buds Live tout noise cancellation, but it’s not too surprising that they aren’t the best overall pick if you really care about that feature.

Last thing: the case supports USB-C charging as well as wireless charging. If you have a recent Samsung flagship phone, you’ll be able to charge the Buds Live by resting them on the back of your phone.

FIFA 21 for PS4 and Xbox One is $20 off at Amazon, dropping the price down to $40. This is the cheapest price the game has sold for yet, and it’s an especially nice deal considering each copy will let you get the PS5 or Xbox Series X next-gen upgrade for no added cost on December 4th.

At Costco, Razer is selling a bundle of PC gaming peripherals for $150. It contains the Ornata V2 wired mechanical keyboard, the Gigantus V2 XXL mouse pad, the Blackshark V2 X wired headset, and the Viper wired gaming mouse. The headset and mouse are two accessories worth picking up, and you can save a bit of money by going all-in with the bundle. This bundle is for Costco members only, and unlike most items available on its site, you can’t purchase it as a non-member.