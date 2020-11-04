Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is down to $650 right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are down to the lowest prices yet at Microsoft’s eBay Store. This brings the prices down to $650 and $800, respectively. These prices are for the unlocked versions and are compatible with all of the major networks in the US. Both also come with a full US warranty.

The Galaxy S20 is available in three color options; blue, gray, and pink. If you are a Verizon customer looking to buy the S20 as a new 5G phone, this version won’t work. Verizon and Samsung do have a version of the Galaxy S20 that supports mmWave spectrum 5G networks, but it has less RAM and is not included in this sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is also available in three colors; black, blue, and gray.

Both phones include a 120Hz screen and triple rear camera systems. If you’re looking for more info on either phone, my colleague, Dieter Bohn, goes in-depth on both in his dual review. We’ve also embedded our video review if you’d prefer to watch our thoughts on both smartphones.