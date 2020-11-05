Amazon’s Fire tablet sale takes up to $70 off select models

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon is hosting a mini-sale right now on most of its Fire tablets with up to $70 in potential savings available through November 8th. The tablets discounted here are all ad-supported, which means they will display sponsored screensavers on the tablet’s lock screen.

The sale includes the Fire HD 8 line, with the base model down to $55 on Amazon, knocking $35 off its normal retail price. If you want the option to have wireless charging and a little more RAM, the Fire HD 8 Plus is also $35 off, marking it down to its lowest price ever of $75.

If you are looking for a slightly bigger screen, the Fire HD 10 is $80 right now. Usually, this storage configuration of the Fire HD 10 costs $150, making this a big price cut. We previously saw this model go down to $80 on Prime Day last month, and it’s the lowest the device has been marked down to date.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019, 32GB) $80

$150

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet with 32GB of storage (with microSD support) and USB-C charging is down to $80 at Amazon. It’s normally $150, so this is a huge price cut — one that matches the Prime Day deal. Amazon $80 (47% off)

Amazon’s lineup of Fire tablets for kids is also up to $70 off. Unlike the standard Fire tablets, the Kids Edition tablets include colorful cases that protect them from general wear and tear. They also include a two-year “no questions asked” warranty that lets you replace it for any reason, in addition to a year-long subscription to Amazon’s Kids Plus service (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), which features a robust library of kid-friendly games, apps, ebooks, and TV shows / movies.

The most affordable Kids Edition tablet, the Fire 7, is down to $60, or you can get the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $20 more. If you want a bigger screen, the Kids Edition of the Fire HD 10 is $70 off, bringing the device down to $130.