You can still get a set of AirPods for just $100

There are a few deals we posted yesterday that are worth repeating again today. Notably, you still have a chance to get Apple AirPods wireless earbuds for $100, which is the lowest price yet. These normally cost around $120. Amazon is one of the retailers offering this deal, and if you’re a Costco member, you can nab the deal online or in-store if you’d rather shop there. It’s worth noting that this AirPods model ships with a wired charging case, not the $160 set that includes a wireless charging case. But given that they’re the same product, charging case aside, this is a great deal to jump on today.

Before I get to more excellent deals from yesterday, here’s a new one from Daily Steals. It’s offering Verge readers an exclusive deal on the Ring Floodlight Cam that has an integrated camera and siren. Normally $230 for shoppers, it’s $210 when you use the offer code VERGERFLD at checkout. You can use this code to get a discount on the black or white Floodlight Cam, both of which are new and have a one-year warranty through Ring.

According to price-tracking tool CamelCamelCamel, this model has sold on Amazon for as low as $190, with more frequent sales happening in the $200 to $210 range. Given that there aren’t any deals happening right now, though, today’s sale from Daily Steals is great.

Last night, Amazon kicked off some pre-Black Friday deals on its Fire tablets. While these probably won’t satisfy people who want the kind of performance and app selection the latest iPad can offer, it’s hard to beat the value of Amazon’s tablets. What’s notable about this sale is that these are best-ever prices, and they’re so low that I’m skeptical that they’ll be any better for Black Friday. Of course, we’ll see about that. But now seems like a good time to snag a tablet if it’s on your wishlist or someone else’s.

Check out my colleague Taylor Lyles’ post for more Fire tablet deals.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019, 32GB) $80

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon’s 10.1-inch Fire HD tablet with 32GB of storage (with microSD support) and USB-C charging is down to $80 at Amazon. It’s normally $150, so this is a huge price cut — one that matches the Prime Day deal. Amazon $80 (47% off)

We also covered this very good deal on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus at eBay. These phones are being sold by Microsoft, so you can trust that it’s reputable. The prices are the best they’ve ever been for both phones, with the S20 down to $650 and the S20 Plus down to $800. Both phones offer fast specs, as well as good cameras and smooth 90Hz refresh rate OLED screens.