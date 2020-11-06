The Apple Watch SE is $50 off for the first time at Target

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Apple Watch SE is $50 off at Target, which drops it down to $230. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this new smartwatch, which launched in September as the cheaper, step-down alternative to spending hundreds more on the Apple Watch Series 6. The SE lacks an ambient display, but it features many of the same specs as the Series 5 smartwatch, including the S5 processor, the W3 wireless chip, and 32GB of storage.

If you want the LTE-enabled model, you can get that one for $50 off, too. Normally $360, it’s down to $310 at Target. With this one, you can use the Family Setup service, which essentially turns the Apple Watch SE into a GPS tracker for kids. Check out my colleague Dan Seifert’s real-world experience using that with his family.

Previous deals on this model have only dropped the price by $20 or so, but Target’s price drop is far better. The $230 price is for the smaller 40mm option, but you can get the 44mm-sized case for $260, which is a $50 discount off that model’s original price. This deal ends on Sunday.

If you like the idea of wireless earbuds, but don’t want to spend much on a set, Sony’s WF-XB700 are right up your alley. Normally $130, they’re down to $68 at Amazon. We’ve seen a few deals dropping them to $98, and more recently to $78. This marks the best deal yet. Cheap is good, but only if you’re getting a solid product. My colleague Chris Welch liked these enough to include them in his roundup of the best wireless earbuds you can currently buy, noting their powerful bass and stable fit, which it’s able to accomplish without support fins or hooks. Additionally, Chris says they sound “downright terrific for the price.” And for the price you’ll pay today, it’s a particularly good deal.

Another fantastic set of Sony wireless earbuds are at their cheapest price, if you have a bit more money in your budget. Its flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM3, are down to $168 (normally around $200). According to historical pricing data from CamelCamelCamel, this price is rather new, popping up just one other time in late October. The previous best price was $177. Compared to the model above, these have better sound and noise cancellation.