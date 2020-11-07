Apple’s AirPods are $60 off this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re trying to get some holiday (or personal) shopping done ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this week hosted several great deals on wireless earbuds, tablets, and more that are still happening. Apple’s ever-popular and reliable AirPods fell to $100 for the first time (they’re usually around $130), which is the most affordable price we’ve seen. Both Amazon and Costco are offering the deal, if you’re interested in snagging a set.

Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless noise-canceling earbuds don’t see as many steep price drops, but Back Market is selling refurbished models for $180 (normally $250 new). These are in “mint” condition, according to Back Market’s standards, and the refurbishing company describes them as “nearly perfect, 100% functional,” which are things you want in a set of used earphones. This purchase has a 30-day money back guarantee and a one-year warranty through Back Market.

The best price for new AirPods Pro we’ve seen was $185 through Woot as an exclusive from Amazon Prime members. I imagine we’ll see a $180 price for a new set sometime soon, but if you need some now, Back Market’s refurbished option seems like a good value.

Until Sunday, you can get $50 off the Apple Watch SE smartwatch at Target, which brings down the cost of the 40mm GPS version to $230. Previous discounts reduced it only by $20, so this is the time to buy if you’ve been waiting on a deal. The Apple Watch Series 3 occupies the sub-$200 price point, so I have doubts that it will drop much further than this. Amazon now offers this deal, though it’s not clear how long the sale will last there.

Through Sunday, Amazon is offering a few of its Fire tablets for the lowest prices we’ve seen yet. My colleague Taylor Lyles hit all of the individual deals in this post, but if you’re just looking for a few options, we’ve got you covered. The Fire HD 8 is just $55 ($35 off) and the larger Fire HD 10 tablet is $80 ($70 off).