Target is hosting a buy one, get one half off deal on some Nintendo Switch games

As the holidays get closer (and with some arriving now — Happy Hanukkah!), we’re searching for tech deals that make for easy, relatively affordable gifts. It’s always nice when the selection fits a particular theme, but sometimes you’ve got to take what you can get. Like today, wherein we have a great buy one, get one half off deal on some Nintendo Switch games at Target, a solid deal on lightly used Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones, and a few other odds and ends.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Some of Nintendo’s own titles for the Switch are looped into a buy one, get one half off deal at Target, including must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Tennis Aces, Splatoon 2, and a few more. You’ll get the discount on the least expensive game in your cart, and you can find all of the options here.

Most of these games have been down to $40 or even $30 during Black Friday, but today’s deal is just about as good, depending on the game you’re looking for. For instance, Super Mario Odyssey purchased alongside Mario Tennis Aces costs just over $60.

Save on Smart Battery cases for the iPhone XS/XS Max

Daily Steals is offering a special discount for The Verge readers interested in snagging a Smart Battery case for their iPhone XS or XS Max. These usually cost around $100, but you can get one in either size for $42 by using the offer code VERGEACASE at checkout. They’re currently available in black, white, or pink, so you have a few options.

Lightly used Sony WH-1000XM4 are $60 off

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are a great gift for people who appreciate excellent sound quality and blocking out noise. Back Market, which sells refurbished tech products, is selling them for $228 with a one-year warranty. This is their normal price for “mint” condition (no scratches, appears brand new) refurbished units of this model, but The Verge readers can save an extra $10 to bring the price down to $218 before tax.

To get this deal, visit the link, add them to your cart, and enter the code Verge2020 at checkout to see the right price.