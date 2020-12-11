 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Oculus Rift S is $100 off at several retailers

Bringing the tethered VR headset down to a more reasonable $299

By Cameron Faulkner

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Oculus has knocked $100 off the cost of its Rift S tethered virtual reality headset, which brings the price down to $299. This makes it the same price as the Oculus Quest 2 standalone headset that doesn’t require connecting to a PC to play games and experiences — yet the Rift S doesn’t require a Facebook account to use it. Oculus announced earlier this year that it discontinued the Rift S, so this discount could be its way of clearing out stock. You can get this price at several retailers, including on Oculus’ site, Lenovo (the headset’s manufacturer), as well as Walmart and Amazon.

Oculus Rift S

  • $299
  • $399
  • 26% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The successor to the original Rift has tracking capabilities built into the headset, eliminating the need for exterior tracking sensors. Its cable is five meters long and the headset includes two Oculus Touch controllers.

If you’re considering your options, this price cut makes the Rift S far more affordable than the Valve Index, which currently takes weeks to deliver after placing an order. The Quest 2 has been a popular holiday gift item, resulting in it selling out at most stores. So if you don’t mind being tethered to your modest gaming PC with the Rift S, this might be your best option to get a solid VR headset in time for the holidays.

