You can still get free Stadia hardware when you buy Cyberpunk 2077

It’s a different kind of Cyber week. Cyber Monday is in the past, but the anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game has finally launched, and it’s almost impossible to avoid seeing buzz about it online. One of this week’s best deals is aimed right at people who don’t have a console or a beastly gaming PC. The game is available on Google Stadia, and until supplies last, Google is offering a complimentary hardware bundle worth $100 to people who buy Cyberpunk 2077 on its cloud game streaming platform. Find details on this and a few more deals below.

Get Stadia hardware when you buy Cyberpunk 2077

A few Verge writers found that playing Cyberpunk 2077 is actually a fantastic experience on Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive console or PC — just a controller, a Gmail account, and a strong internet connection. While supplies last, people who buy the $59.99 game through Stadia will get a free Premiere Kit, containing a Stadia controller and a 4K HDR-ready Chromecast Ultra, which is all you need to play games from your TV. It’s a $100 value.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Stadia) $60 Prices taken at time of publishing. Purchase the game on Stadia before December 17th (or until supplies last) to get a free Stadia Premiere kit (usually $100) containing the Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. Current Stadia Pro subscribers can save $10 on their first game purchase. $60 at Google Stadia

Get six months of HBO Max for 20 percent off

Warner Bros. recently announced that all of its 2021 films will be released on HBO Max, for 30 days, at the same time that they’re released in theaters. If that sounds appealing to you, there’s a deal happening that will let you save 20 percent when you prepay for six months of service. The $14.99 per month service would normally cost $90 after half a year, but you can get it for $70.

Even if you’re in it for the movies alone, the price works out in your favor versus going to the theater. Though, note that this payment is nonrefundable.

Get a great VR headset for $100 off

Oculus has reduced the price of its Rift S tethered virtual reality headset by $100, making it $299. This is the biggest price cut yet and could be one of the last opportunities to pick it up since it’s technically discontinued.

Oculus Rift S $299

$399

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The successor to the original Rift has tracking capabilities built into the headset, eliminating the need for exterior tracking sensors. Its cable is five meters long and the headset includes two Oculus Touch controllers. $299 at Oculus

$299 at Amazon

$299 at Walmart