Demon’s Souls remake is down to its lowest price ever at B&H Photo today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing; if you are still looking for gifts to give to loved ones or even yourself, there are still plenty of deals to consider. Today’s best deals include historically low prices across several categories, including $20 of instant savings on one of the best (don’t at me) PS5 console exclusives, the best price ever on Jabra’s 75t wireless earbuds, and Nvidia’s Shield TV Pro for as low as $179.

Grab the Demon’s Souls remake for just $50

The PS5 might be hard to find right now, but if you are one of the lucky few to own the next-gen console, the holiday season is a great time to start building out your next-gen library. Over at B&H Photo, you can grab the Demon’s Souls remake for just $50 (usually $70).

Demon’s Souls Remake $50

$70

29% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games. $50 at B&H Photo

Nvidia’s Shield TV Pro, which can run GeForce Now, is down to $179

Nvidia’s Shield TV Pro is one of the more multidimensional media players. Not only does this Android TV set top box allow you to stream movies and TV shows, it also doubles as a Plex server. If you’re into cloud gaming, this device also supports Nvidia’s GeForce Now service. You can grab it for as low as $179 at B&H Photo or $180 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Solid gaming laptops for as low as $1,200

Asus’s impressive ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is back down to its lowest price of $1,200 at Best Buy. This configuration features an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, an RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 120Hz refresh display. It’s our favorite gaming laptop of the year and this sale makes it even more appealing.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 $1,200

$1,450

18% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 2060 Max-Q can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its 120Hz refresh rate display, while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks. $1,200 at Best Buy

You can grab the Razer Blade 15 with a RTX 2060 GPU, a 144Hz 1080 display, and a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor for $1,350 at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally this configuration would set you back $1,800.

Razer Blade 15 $1,350

$1,800

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Blade 15 is Razer’s base gaming laptop, but it still comes with top-tier options and can handle almost any AAA game you can throw at it. It can be configured with up to an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and 4K OLED display, but we think the model with the RTX 2060 GPU and 144Hz 1080p display is the best option. $1,350 at Amazon

$1,350 at Best Buy

Jabra’s Elite 75t are down to a lowest price yet of $120

Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are an excellent and more comfortable alternative for Android users or people that do not prefer the one-size-fits-most design of Apple’s AirPods. You can get the earbuds for $120 at Amazon and Best Buy, $60 off their usual retail price.