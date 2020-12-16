Save up to $50 on Apple’s new Mac mini with M1 at B&H Photo today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Apple had a solid year of tech products across a wide variety of categories. From introducing the M1 chip on computers (including the MacBook Pro), releasing four new iPhones (including the first iPhone with the “mini” moniker), two new Apple Watches, and a few updates on some iPad models, this year’s releases spanned a wide gamut.

Today’s deals highlight some of the better discounts you can find right now if you want to buy some Apple tech this holiday season, including historically low prices on the Mac mini with M1 and multiple iPad Pro configurations discounted.

The new Mac mini with M1 is on sale at B&H Photo

The new Mac mini with the M1 chip launched last month, and if you were looking to upgrade to this computer, you could get the base configuration with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD for only $669 at B&H Photo. If you need a bit more storage, the 512GB of storage (and 8GB of RAM) model is $849, which is $50 off its usual price.

Save up to $100 on select iPad Pro configurations

The 2020 iPad Pro models feature a dual-lens rear camera, 4K rendering for video editing apps, a 120Hz display, and Face ID. Multiple configurations for both the 11- and 12-inch models are on sale right now. You can get the 11-inch with 128GB of storage for as low as $794 at Amazon. If you need a bit more storage, you can get the 256GB configuration for just $829 at B&H and Amazon.

Looking for an iPad Pro with a slightly bigger screen? B&H also has multiple iPad Pro configurations for this model on sale as well. You can spend as little as $949 on the base model, which includes 128GB of storage at Amazon and B&H Photo. If you are okay with spending $999, then you can grab the 256GB model for that price at both retailers.

One of the best wireless gaming mice you can buy right now is $50 off

Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed is a superb choice for gamers looking for a wireless gaming mouse with no compromise. It has 11 customizable buttons and a 25,600 DPOI sensor. Normally $150, you can get this mouse for $100 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party for just $80 at Target

The holiday season is a great time to buy an influx of video games, given how many holiday sales are available at various retailers. If you didn’t have luck getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S before the holiday season, perhaps consider picking up a Nintendo Switch if you have not already. If you do buy a Switch or already have one and need some games to play with family and friends, Target has a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Party double pack for just $80 right now.