Get two years of PlayStation Plus for only $58 today

I always enjoy this time of the year. Usually, I take some time off of work and use it as a golden opportunity to tackle my ever-growing backlog of games. With the year wrapping up and a ton of great games already available (and even more coming over the next few years), it’s truly a great time to be a gamer.
Today’s deals spotlight an incredible deal for PS4 and PS5 owners, a sale on Dell’s 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor, plus a few deals on some great headphones and wireless earbuds.
Get two years of PlayStation Plus for less than $60
If you were one of the lucky ones to grab a PS5, I recommend taking advantage of this PlayStation Plus subscription deal at Eneba.com. Normally $60 through Sony, it’s just $32. However, if you want the most bang for your buck, I strongly advise picking up two one-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions. You can get it for $58 by using code DECEMBERPLUS at checkout.
This is a great price if you want online multiplayer, free monthly games, and access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a digital compilation of “generation-defining” PS4 games available exclusively for PS5 users with an active PlayStation Plus membership.
And yes, this membership will still work on PS4 consoles.
Grab a 27-inch Dell 1440p gaming monitor for $450
If you recently upgraded your PC gaming rig to deliver a 1440p resolution gaming experience and need a monitor to support the higher resolution, Dell’s S2721DGF gaming monitor is down to $450 (usually $610) on the company’s direct website. This monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync, includes a 16:9 aspect ratio IPS panel, and supports HDR400 with a 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.
Save $100 on Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
If you want a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones and are okay with spending a pretty penny for better sound quality, Sennheiser’s third-generation Momentum Wireless headphones are excellent. Over at Amazon, you can get these wireless headphones for as low as $300 in black or white.
Apple’s AirPods Pro are under $200 (again) at Woot
This is not the lowest price we have seen Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds go, but getting these for under $200 is still a great bargain. The AirPods Pro are on sale at a few places, but the lowest right now is $190 at Woot. If you have an active Amazon Prime membership, you can get free shipping.