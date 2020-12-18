Time is running out to snag these deals before the holidays

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The holidays are upon us, and we’re just about to enter crunch time for gift-getting. If you haven’t made your selections, it’s possible that gifts might not get where they need to go on time — unless you pay for rush shipping or you take advantage of curbside pickup services. I know that’s a lot of pressure, but if you’re ready to make a few purchases for tech fans in your life, we have a few last-minute suggestions that also happen to be good deals. Depending on the retailer, these might not arrive in time for the holidays, but it’s the thought that counts, right? You’ve got this!

Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless earbuds rarely see a discount, but they’re $35 off at online store Antonline. Normally $179, they’re $144 when you enter the code antfarm at checkout. This deal is available until December 20th.

Sony’s ever-popular WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $278 at several retailers, which is the same $72 discount we’ve seen pop up a few times this season. Normally $349, they’re a solid option if you want high-end sound and effective noise cancellation.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are still selling for a great price at Woot. $190 is the best price heading into the holidays.

Amazon’s Echo Show series of smart displays just got Zoom support, so you can easily boot up a video call with family over the holidays. The most affordable model is the Echo Show 5, which is just $45 at a few retailers. If you want a bigger display and better sound performance, check out the Echo Show 8 for $80.

Giving your home Wi-Fi signal a boost is never a bad idea. If you or a loved one has a one-router setup that just isn’t cutting it with the work-from-home lifestyle that the pandemic has forced us into, check out this deal on a three-pack of Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers. Normally $279, you can get them for $223 at Best Buy and Amazon.

Eero 6 mesh router (three-pack) $223

$279

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Eero 6 mesh router system covers up to 5,000 square feet and is good for internet speeds up to 500 Mbps. It also supports Zigbee for connecting smart home devices. $223 at Amazon

$223 at Best Buy

If you’re new to the Nintendo Switch and are in need of some games, a few of the best are discounted, including Pokémon Sword and Shield, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Pokémon Sword and Shield $40

$60

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. You can still save $20 on the usual cost of either Pokémon Sword or Shield for the Nintendo Switch. Usually $60, they’re down to $40. $40 at Best Buy (Shield or Sword)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons $49

$60

19% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest Animal Crossing game has been a popular choice to play during the pandemic because it lets you go outside and enjoy life with neighbors and friends. It’s also just really fun to play. $49 at Amazon

$49 at Best Buy

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $49

$60

19% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Nintendo’s latest brawler pits beloved characters from the company’s franchises (as well as plenty from outside of Nintendo’s own realms) against each other. $49 at Best Buy