You can get Super Mario Odyssey for free when you buy a Switch Pro controller

Just when you thought retailers had put up their best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart comes in with this excellent Switch Pro controller bundle. Priced at $70 (the regular price for this controller), you’ll get a free download code for Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch with purchase. That $60 game has so far avoided any big price cuts this holiday season, so it’s great to see it included here. If you’re gifting a Nintendo Switch for the holidays, this seems like the perfect pairing (just don’t forget a microSD card to expand the console’s paltry 32GB of storage).

The Switch Pro is usually a bit of a bitter pill to swallow given the price, but if you don’t have the game, this deal registers as an instant buy for me.

Nintendo Switch Pro controller with Super Mario Odyssey game $70 Prices taken at time of publishing. Nintendo now sells a version of the Switch Pro controller that includes a download code for Super Mario Odyssey. The price hasn’t changed ($70), but you get a $60 game for free with purchase. $70 at Walmart

Best Buy is offering the lowest price that I’ve seen on the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds today. Normally $250, they reached $160 at one point during Black Friday. But right now, the lava red color, which looks pretty great, is $150. These are a good option if you work out a lot and want earphones that will stay put in your ears.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $150

$250

40% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Beats’ Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones provide up to nine hours of continuous battery life, with 24 hours provided by the case. They’re IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, and they feature Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands. $150 at Best Buy

The rarely discounted and sometimes difficult-to-find SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset for PC, PS4, and PS5 is within $10 of its best price at Amazon. You can pick one up in black for $240 (normally $330). That’s obviously still a lot of money (much more than many other great gaming headsets cost), but if you’ve had your eye out for this model, now seems like a good time to think about picking one up.