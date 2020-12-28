Vizio’s 65-inch 4K QLED TV is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

You can pick up Vizio’s 65-inch M-series (model M65Q7-H1) 4K TV for just $580 at Best Buy when you’re signed in with a free My Best Buy account. Otherwise, it’s $600. This model regularly costs $700, and today’s offer is a good one considering its size and specs. Not many TVs at this price point are going to be worth your money, but this one stands out with a QLED panel that offers more accurate contrast and colors than a standard LED.

It also has four HDMI 2.0 ports with support for FreeSync variable refresh rate (up to 60Hz at 4K resolution). Vizio actually advertises HDMI 2.1 support here, but review site Rtings tested this model in-depth and claims that, even after a recent firmware update, all of its ports are limited to HDMI 2.0 bandwidth.

Vizio has a large offering of TVs, and the M-series is one rung below its higher-end P-series televisions, which are generally very good. Vizio’s OLED sits atop them all, though if you’re on a budget, the M-series model that’s discounted today is certainly no slouch.

The seemingly neverending deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro is still happening at Woot. Down from around $200 at other retailers, you can snag them for $190. We’ve written about this deal many times already, but in case it’s your first time seeing it, this model has only sold for lower once, during Black Friday weekend at Walmart for $169.

At Amazon, you can get a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 services for $100 ($40 off), and it includes a $40 gift card to Amazon. This is a family membership, offering Office apps on PC, macOS, and mobile, as well as cloud storage for up to six people for a year. Something to keep in mind: this is an auto-renewing membership.