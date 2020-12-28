You can get a OnePlus 7T for $300 at B&H

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 7T is on sale at B&H for $300, undercutting OnePlus’s own sale at $350. This matches the lowest price the phone has ever been, so if you’ve been looking for a flagship-specced phone at a budget price, this deal may be worth checking out.

This being the T-Mobile variant, there are some caveats that B&H lists on its site:

The OnePlus 7T is an unlocked T-Mobile variant. It may be used in other parts of the world; however, LTE access may be limited or unsupported, depending on the network. Please choose your country/carrier above to confirm the network compatibility of this phone. This phone may also be T-Mobile branded and come pre-loaded with T-Mobile firmware and applications. The phone was originally manufactured and locked for T-Mobile, but T-Mobile has since unlocked it for resale. The phone is new and not pre-owned, though the box has been opened in order to unlock the phone. The phone may be used on any compatible carrier; however, certain features like Wi-Fi tethering may not work on other carriers. The phone is also dependent on T-Mobile for software updates.

If you don’t like the idea of the phone having previously been opened, you can also get a fully unlocked version for $350 from B&H, or the T-Mobile locked variant for $350 from OnePlus themselves.

The 7T was a good deal when it launched at $599, and has only improved after a year of updates (though it’s worth remembering that you’ll be reliant on T-Mobile for those with this version). When compared to the market now, it does lack some features: it doesn’t have 5G, and it’s screen is slower at 90Hz than its successor’s, which runs at 120Hz. But if you value savings more than those features, you may want to hop on the deal — it expires this Wednesday, December 31 at 11:59PM ET.