Beats Powerbeats Pro are selling for just $90 refurbished at Best Buy

You can snag a refurbished set of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, the company’s latest truly wireless earphones, for $90 at Best Buy. This deal is exclusive to the green “moss” color variant shown in the picture above. Looking at new options, the price ranges from $130 to $180 depending on the color you want, so today’s deal is worth jumping on if you don’t care as much about what the headphones look like. And hey, if this shade of green happens to vibe with your look, then even better.
Though these are refurbished, they’ve been cleaned and tested by Best Buy. They come with a 90-day warranty, as well as all original accessories including ear tips and the charging case.
Also at Best Buy, Apple’s latest iPad with 128GB of storage is $50 off of its usual $430 price. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount, but it’s worth checking out now if you need to pick one up. Amazon is offering the same deal, but at the time of publishing, it’s sold out of the silver color and all 128GB models won’t ship until February.
This iPad model is visually identical to the previous generation, but it has a much faster A12 Bionic processor to make it more future-proofed.
If you’re in need of speedy portable storage, SanDisk’s Extreme 1TB NVMe USB-C SSD is down to the same price we saw during Black Friday. Best Buy and Amazon offer it for $140, down from the $160 price it has been selling for in late 2020. Though it’s designed for USB-C devices like laptops and phones, it has a USB Type-A adapter that makes it a good option for gaming consoles and other devices alike. What sets it apart is that it features IP55 dust and water resistance and drop protection.
