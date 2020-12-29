Beats Powerbeats Pro are selling for just $90 refurbished at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

You can snag a refurbished set of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, the company’s latest truly wireless earphones, for $90 at Best Buy. This deal is exclusive to the green “moss” color variant shown in the picture above. Looking at new options, the price ranges from $130 to $180 depending on the color you want, so today’s deal is worth jumping on if you don’t care as much about what the headphones look like. And hey, if this shade of green happens to vibe with your look, then even better.

Though these are refurbished, they’ve been cleaned and tested by Best Buy. They come with a 90-day warranty, as well as all original accessories including ear tips and the charging case.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $90

$160

44% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones provide up to nine hours of continuous battery life, with 24 hours provided by the case. They’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant, and they feature Apple’s H1 chip for easy pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands. $90 at Best Buy (refurbished)

Also at Best Buy, Apple’s latest iPad with 128GB of storage is $50 off of its usual $430 price. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount, but it’s worth checking out now if you need to pick one up. Amazon is offering the same deal, but at the time of publishing, it’s sold out of the silver color and all 128GB models won’t ship until February.

This iPad model is visually identical to the previous generation, but it has a much faster A12 Bionic processor to make it more future-proofed.

Apple iPad (2020) $380

$430

12% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Apple’s new eighth-generation iPad with 128GB of storage looks exactly like the previous iteration, but it has a faster A12 Bionic processor. $380 at Best Buy (128GB)

If you’re in need of speedy portable storage, SanDisk’s Extreme 1TB NVMe USB-C SSD is down to the same price we saw during Black Friday. Best Buy and Amazon offer it for $140, down from the $160 price it has been selling for in late 2020. Though it’s designed for USB-C devices like laptops and phones, it has a USB Type-A adapter that makes it a good option for gaming consoles and other devices alike. What sets it apart is that it features IP55 dust and water resistance and drop protection.

SanDisk Extreme NVMe USB-C 1TB SSD $140

$160

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. SanDisk’s Extreme USB-C SSD is a portable storage option that’s resilient against water, dust, and being dropped. It supports USB 3.2, and while it uses USB-C, SanDisk includes a USB Type-A adapter to make it compatible with more devices. $140 at Best Buy

$140 at Amazon