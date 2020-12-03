Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is back down to its Black Friday price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Some retailers are still shaking out a few remaining Cyber Monday deals, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Though, there are some new ones, too. That busy shopping weekend was undoubtedly the best time to get gifts at the lowest prices, but that’s not to say you’ve completely run out of chances. The deals below prove otherwise, and as we get closer to the holidays, we’ll be surfacing more and more deals on tech products that might be on your wishlist.

The 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is a treat if you want a lot of power in a compact machine. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal is back, once again knocking $250 off the high-end configuration with AMD’s capable and efficient Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It’s $1,200. And just so you know, this machine oddly doesn’t have a webcam.

18% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 2060 Max-Q can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its 120Hz refresh rate display, while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks. $1,200 at Best Buy

If getting to sleep — or if you’re a light sleeper, staying asleep — is a challenge, Lectrofan’s white noise machine might be helpful. This product has become indispensable to me, and it travels well, too. Daily Steals is offering Verge readers a sizable discount on a new model from its site, dropping the cost by almost half of what Amazon sells it for. Instead of paying $50, you can get one for $30 by using the offer code VERGELFAN.

40% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Lectrofan’s white noise machine can play 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient non-repeating sounds, ranging from standard white noise and warmer pink noise to different kinds of fans. $30 at Daily Steals

CalDigit’s TS3 Plus 15-port Thunderbolt 3 dock is more affordable than ever at B&H Photo as part of a limited-time deal that will end later today or once stock sells out. Normally around $220 during other sales, it’s $190 right now. My colleague Dan Seifert considers this an essential WFH gadget.

14% off Prices taken at time of publishing. CalDigit’s 15-port dock is perfect if you have a Thunderbolt-ready laptop or desktop and want a simple way to move several accessories between them. With this dock, you can just swap which computer its Thunderbolt 3 cable is plugged into. $190 at B&H Photo

1Password has extended its promo for Verge readers to get a year’s worth of monthly discounts on a family membership. Until Thursday, December 10th, you can sign up to pay $2.50 per month (instead of $5) for a year to get five people (they don’t all have to live in the same house) signed up with the password and secure file manager.

If you sign up for YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Google Chromecast with Google TV, the latest streaming device that supports 4K HDR playback and includes the remote shown in the picture.

Lastly, if you haven’t yet signed up for Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is offering a three-month subscription to the Game Pass Ultimate service (combining Xbox Live, Game Pass for console, for PC, and for Android via xCloud) for just $1 through its site.