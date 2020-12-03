This is the best Nintendo Switch deal you’ll find this holiday season

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Some of the best deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but with the holidays just around the corner, there are still a ton of deals readily available at various retailers. If you are looking to gift a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, Walmart has one of the best deals right now, which includes the console, a carrying case, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online (individual membership) for $299.

It’s a unique deal for a few reasons: the Nintendo Switch alone costs $300, and 12 months of Nintendo’s online service costs $20. Carrying cases vary in price but can cost anywhere between $13 to $33. Nintendo Switch Online is a great service if you plan to purchase games that take advantage of the online feature like Animal Crossing New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Thanks to its ongoing popularity, Nintendo doesn’t discount the Switch console itself. The only way you’re going to save money when buying one is through bundles like this.

The Nintendo Switch included with the bundle is the updated model. Compared to the original version, which was released nearly four years ago, the updated Switch has two more hours of battery life. While playing the console in handheld mode, it can be used between 4.5 to nine hours on a single charge, depending on what games you play.

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S kickstarting a new generation of consoles (and both being very difficult to find right now), the Switch still offers a lot of value as an eighth-generation console, thanks to its hybrid design of being both a home and handheld console.