 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Most of 2020’s best holiday deals could end later this week

It’s time to pick up anything you didn’t get, or treat yourself to, during the holidays

By Cameron Faulkner

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

When the calendar flips over to 2021 this Friday, January 1st, some of the best deals that we’ve been featuring for the past few months could come to an end. Assuredly, not every single one will end, but judging from previous years, the start of a new year means the holiday season is over and most companies will likely want to raise their prices. Here are a few mainstay deals that might not be around for much longer.

If you sign up for YouTube TV by December 31st, you’ll get a free Google Chromecast with Google TV (pictured above), the latest streaming device that supports 4K HDR playback and includes a remote.

Next up, this great Walmart-exclusive deal combines a Switch Pro controller with a download code for Super Mario Odyssey for just $70. This deal is likely to sell out, but keep an eye on it, as it occasionally restocks.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (unlocked, 128GB)

  • $350
  • $500
  • 30% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Galaxy A51 5G that comes unlocked supports sub-6GHz 5G networks, which excludes Verizon’s UWB network. It features a Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB of storage, and other noteworthy specs like a 6.5-inch OLED screen and a 48-megapixel main camera sensor.

Amazon Echo Buds

  • $80
  • $130
  • 39% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Amazon’s Echo Buds offer features like Bose noise reduction, a customizable fit, and great audio at a lower price than options like the AirPods Pro. For a limited time, these include a free six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

Some of the best deals this holiday season have been on flagship wireless headphones from Bose and Sony. They’re not what I’d call cheap — even at their discounted prices — but if you value great sound quality and hushing some outside distractions with noise cancellation, either are worth your money.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

  • $1,150
  • $1,450
  • 21% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 2060 Max-Q can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its 120Hz refresh rate display, while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks.

Next Up In Verge Deals