Leftovers you can’t eat: Black Friday deals you can still get

This weekend, you can enjoy the last of the leftovers — not Thanksgiving leftovers. (There’s still no end in sight for those at my house.) I’m talking about the deals left over from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a relative drought compared to the number of sales we saw last weekend in the thick of it all, but you can still get some of this year’s best prices on headphones, video games, and smart speakers.

Here are this week’s best deals.

Headphones

The headphones with arguably the most effective noise cancellation tech and best sound quality for the price are the Sony WH-1000XM4. They were down to $278 during Black Friday, but their current $298 price is still a good buy if you missed that.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is back down to the Black Friday deal we saw last week. At Woot, they cost $110, matching the lowest price yet, and you can have at your choice of color. These will arrive by Christmas.

Smart speakers

The Sonos One (gen 2) is $40 off its original $200 price at Best Buy, Amazon, and through Sonos itself. This model features microphones for smart assistant support (Google Assistant, Alexa), and it’ll work alone or connected via Wi-Fi to other Sonos speakers.

Amazon’s new lineup of Echo smart speakers that released this fall has received some big discounts lately, and perhaps the most appealing from a value perspective is the spherical Echo Dot for $29.

Video games

If you haven’t yet signed up for Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is offering a three-month subscription to the Game Pass Ultimate service (combining Xbox Live, Game Pass for console, PC, and Android via xCloud) for just $1 through its site. Since EA Play joined Game Pass, there are now even more games to play.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $35 for the PS4 and Xbox One at Amazon and Best Buy. The Xbox One copy will grant you a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X / S version if you own one of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.

FIFA 21 is $25 at GameStop (usually $60), the lowest it’s been. If you buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5, you will receive the next-gen version free of charge until FIFA 22 releases.

Misc. deals

If you’re a Target Circle member (it’s free to sign up), you can get a one-time 10 percent discount on the purchase of a Target gift card through Saturday, December 5th. You’ll see the deal in the top-left section on the Target Circle Offers page. According to the terms, the most you can save today is $50 off a $500 gift card. The good news is that this offer is valid in-store and online, and is good for email or standard mail delivery of gift cards.