Dell’s G3 gaming laptop is a bargain at $700

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Today’s hand-picked batch of best tech deals is mostly centered on laptops and tablets, which I’m always happy to see discounted. Whether you want to get stuff done or just do some gaming on an iPad, a more budget-friendly Android tablet from Samsung, or on a Windows 10 laptop, there are a few solid options to choose from. There are also some excellent price cuts on two Chromebooks below that come recommended by Verge reviewer Monica Chin.

Deals on Windows 10 machines

Dell’s G3 15.6-inch gaming laptop is $700 (usually $1,000) at Best Buy, and it’s a solid machine for the price. You probably won’t be able to run Cyberpunk 2077 at a smooth frame rate above medium settings, but it should handle less demanding games without much effort. This deal will likely be over after today.

Dell G3 gaming laptop $700

$1,000

30% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Dell’s G3 gaming laptop features a 120Hz refresh rate display, the quad-core Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a fast, PCIe-based 512GB SSD. $700 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft is cheaper than ever at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store. For $899, you’ll get a 12.3-inch Windows 10 tablet in a matte black finish with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD inside. This deal includes a Type Cover, which is usually at least a $100 additional cost.

Save on tablets from Apple and Samsung

Apple’s eighth-generation iPad with 128GB of storage is down to $380 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $430). The best deal happened a few weeks ago at Best Buy, knocking $70 off the price, but if you missed out on that one, this is the next best deal.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A7 with 32GB of storage is just $150, down from $230. This one’s tough to beat if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option. And for the money, you’re getting a good value. It has an FHD+ display with slim bezels, Android 10 software, the Snapdragon 662 processor, and 3GB of RAM, which should keep it running through most tasks breezily.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (10.4-inch, 32GB) $150

$230

35% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 has a vibrant, colorful display, good speakers, and solid build quality. At its usual asking price of $230, it’s a great tertiary device for entertainment, though it can commonly be purchased for less than that price. $150 at Best Buy

$150 at Samsung

To keep it simple, get a Chromebook

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is like the Surface Pro 7 with its detachable keyboard, but it runs Chrome OS. Right now, the 128GB version is just $230 at Best Buy, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet $230

$299

24% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Chromebook Duet boasts long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack. $230 at Best Buy

For something far more deluxe, Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that can be used either as a laptop or a tablet. It features a 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display at QHD resolution. Compared to the Duet above, it’s a powerhouse, containing a 10th Gen Intel Core I5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 $549

$629

13% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Chromebook Spin 713 is our choice for the best Chromebook to buy in 2020. Now $549 at Best Buy. $549 at Best Buy