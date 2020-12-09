 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple’s AirPods Pro are back down to $190 at Woot

Plus, save on Microsoft’s great Surface Headphones and some PlayStation games

By Cameron Faulkner

If you’re struggling to think of a gift for someone in your life, it’s hard to fail with a good set of headphones. Thankfully, many of the best models currently available have seen sharp discounts in the lead-up to the holidays. Today’s standout deals are on the Apple AirPods Pro at Woot for $190 (around $220 everywhere else). Now that the $550 AirPods Max are a thing, the Pro is no longer the most expensive model. Also worth sharing today is a deal on Microsoft’s Surface Headphones, a noise-canceling over-ear model for $150 instead of its usual $200 asking price.

We’ve also found some noteworthy deals on PS4 games that might be on a wish list you’re in charge of tackling.

Headphones and earbuds

Woot is offering the AirPods Pro for $190. They cost $250 from Apple directly, though most retailers are selling them for around $220. Woot says your order will arrive by Christmas. This model features noise cancellation as well as better sound and a more snug fit than standard AirPods because of their silicon tips.

Microsoft’s over-ear noise-canceling wireless Surface Headphones are just $150 at Woot. These haven’t sold for lower than $190 at Amazon, so this is a fantastic deal on a new set. Compared to competing headphones from Sony and Bose, these stand out with their ingenious rotating dials for adjusting the volume and the level of noise cancellation.

Fitbit’s fittest smartwatch is $70 off for the first time

The Fitbit Sense, the company’s smartwatch that can take EKGs and determine stress levels by taking your skin’s temperature, is $260 at Best Buy and Amazon. It usually costs $330, and this is the biggest discount yet.

Fitbit Sense

  • $260
  • $330
  • 22% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

One of Fitbit’s more recent product releases, the Sense includes FD clearance and allows you to track your stress levels in addition to measuring your blood oxygen levels. The watch also includes Google Assistant support.

Some PS5-ready games are discounted

At several retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, you can find discounts on first-party PS4 games, most of which play great on the PS5. These aren’t best-ever deals, but they’re certainly more affordable than their usual asking prices. Here are a couple of newer releases:

