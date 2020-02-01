Save on Amazon’s 4K Fire TV devices, the Pixel 4, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Super Bowl 2020 will broadcast tomorrow on Fox Sports, and kickoff will happen at 6:30PM ET. Whether you like American football or not, the occasion presents a chance to save on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube. And if you want to watch the game in 4K HDR, these are the only devices that will get the high-fidelity stream through the Fox Sports app.

For a quick breakdown of the prices, the Fire TV Stick 4K is $34.99, which is $15 less than its usual cost. Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is considerably more expensive at $99.99, though the hike up in price comes from its extra features, including its ability to work like a smart speaker and to control other devices in your entertainment system with its built-in IR blasters. Links for both are just below.

The unlocked versions of Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL are $100 off at Best Buy. This brings the price down to $699.99 and $799.99, respectively. You’ll only be able to save on the 64GB model in the glossy “just black” color option. Best Buy will give you a generous $200 gift card if you decide to buy, however. That’s at least a nice perk for picking the worst Pixel 4 color.

This weekend, readers of The Verge can save on select Ring home security cameras and bundles from Daily Steals. Because Daily Steals sells some refurbished products, it’s worth noting that these are new and come with their original one-year manufacturer warranty.

The market for slightly older phones doesn’t immediately dry up the moment a new one comes out. If anything, it gives people holding out an opportunity to scoop up some deals. Case in point: the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a whopping 512GB of onboard storage (and 8GB of RAM) has dropped in price considerably. Its original price was set at $1,249.99, but it’s now at $636.01 on Amazon for the “ocean blue” color. That’s almost 50 percent off.

This phone doesn’t have the fit and finish of the Note 10, and notably, it has bezels. But if you can overlook them, you’ll get a powerful smartphone with a big 4,000mAh battery and a handy S Pen. The Note 9’s high cost was a strike against it when The Verge’s Dan Seifert reviewed it, but now that this isn’t as much of a factor, maybe you should check it out.