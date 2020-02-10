Microsoft’s Surface Go is more affordable than ever today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Last week, I featured a $599 deal from Best Buy on a Microsoft Surface Go bundled with a Type Cover keyboard. The tablet alone usually costs $549, so it was a great deal. But if you waited, there’s an even better deal happening now at B&H Photo and Best Buy. The high-end Surface Go configuration with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD is $399 at B&H Photo, and you’ll find the link below. Note that this deal is just for the tablet, so you’ll need to get the Type Cover separately.

Best Buy’s deal offers the tablet with a silver-colored Type Cover included for $499 (usually $679 for both items). If you paid $599 on the bundle that the retailer offered to its My Best Buy rewards members last week, you might be eligible for a price match, so chat with support online or them a call.

If you’re on the fence of getting a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, a $200 off discount at Amazon might be enough to convince you to buy one. The 64GB Pixel 4 usually costs $799, but you can get it for $599. The 64GB Pixel 4 XL costs $100 more. This price drop is actually a somewhat regular occurrence, though these opportunities to save on the latest Google phone usually don’t last for long.

Jabra’s Elite 65t truly wireless earphones are steeply discounted at Newegg. Normally $150, they’re now $50. The catch is that they’re refurbished. While this might be a turnoff for some, there’s some assurance here, as each set has been inspected and cleaned by Jabra and will include all of the original accessories. Newegg is also offering a $5 gift card to people who buy a set.