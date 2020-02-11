Samsung’s Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus are up to $200 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Samsung is knocking at least $150 off the cost of its entire Galaxy S10 lineup of phones, which includes the S10E, S10, and S10 Plus. These permanent price cuts are effective immediately, and it’s happening on the heels of Samsung’s Unpacked event where it unveiled its new Galaxy S20 generation of flagship phones.

These 2019 phones have already seen a good deal of discounts in the year that they’ve been available, and with this price cut in effect, you’re looking at new starting price of $599 for the S10E ($150 off), $699 for the S10 ($200 off), and $799 for the S10 Plus ($200 off).

If it wasn’t clear already, the price cut is subtracted from the original prices for these phones, not from the already low price that you can find most of them selling for right now. Samsung says that its site is accepting trade-ins toward the purchase of one of the discounted S10 models, so you could walk away spending far less than you expected to.

If you’re someone who lives on the bleeding edge of tech, last year’s phones might not be what you’re after. But tech doesn’t age like it used to; each of these phones has a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a headphone jack, a minimum of 6GB of RAM (in the S10E; the S10 and S10 Plus each have 8GB), and plenty of built-in storage with microSD support. These phones were already a decent deal, but with this price cut in effect, you’re getting way more for your money.