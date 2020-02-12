Dell’s XPS 13 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is $400 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Dell is hosting a Presidents’ Day sale ahead of the US holiday on Monday, February 17th. Plenty of laptops, desktops, monitors, and more are discounted. But some of the best deals it offers are available for a short window of time. Dell’s XPS 13 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is one of those deals.

Starting at 11AM ET, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $799. It usually sells for $1,199, and here’s a look at some of the specs you’ll find inside. It has a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe solid-state drive, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

This isn’t the brand-new design that Dell debuted at CES 2020, which virtually eliminates most of the bezels around the display. Still, this one has the webcam in the right place, and it’s one of the best designs around if you’re looking for a compact, capable Windows 10 laptop. It’s a great value, too. The specs are mostly on par with the $1,249 configuration of Dell’s newer design.

Dell notes that if you miss out on this deal, it’ll be back on at 2PM ET on Monday, February 17th.