These deals make for good last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, so time is nearly up for you to think of a nice gift for your significant other, spouse, or close friends. Spending time with them over dinner is always a good bet, but in case you want to buy them something, we’ve found a few last-minute gifts that should make them happy — at least, once the packages arrive in the mail.

The Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones in shadow gray (new in box with a one-year warranty) are $190 at Daily Steals, which is even more affordable than the excellent sale price we saw during Black Friday. (You can find a few color options at Best Buy for $200, though they are $350 at most other retailers.) Click the link below, then put in the exclusive offer code VERGEBEAT3 at checkout to see the price drop.

Daily Steals has another exclusive deal for Verge readers: the Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with a Chime Pro that chimes when someone is at the door. It doubles as a Wi-Fi extender. This combo usually costs $199.99, but you can get both for $140 with the offer code VERGERING2. These products are both new and come with their original packaging and one-year manufacturer warranty.

While we’re on the topic of Ring, the Ring Floodlight Cam is now $159 at B&H Photo, a product that is currently $249 at Amazon. It hasn’t dropped this low in price until today. (Just so you know, this camera requires a wired connection.)

In time for Valentine’s Day, the rose gold-colored Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-canceling headphones are $130 off at Amazon. Normally $349, they’re now just $220. This model isn’t the newest one that Bose makes, but it’s hard not to recommend at this price. Currently, Amazon says they won’t be in stock until February 18th, but you can still purchase at this price.

Ubisoft recently announced that DLC is coming in March for The Division 2. If you missed out on that game when it released in early 2019, it’s now down to just $2.99 for the whole base game on every platform, which is its most affordable price by a long shot.