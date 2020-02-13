Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available refurbished, starting at $2,039

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available through the company’s refurbished store starting at $2,039. This model from late 2019 has an improved keyboard, lots of power, and what The Verge’s Dieter Bohn thinks are the “best speakers on a laptop.” It’s usually very expensive, starting at $2,399 for a new machine and moving up from there. But starting today (via MacRumors) you can decide between several refurbished models through Apple’s online store.

The base $2,399 configuration is now $2,039 and it comes with a six-core 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and AMD’s Radeon Pro 5300M integrated graphics chip.

The higher-end $2,799 model is also discounted to $2,379 refurbished (which is actually $20 less than the new, base model configuration). It features an eight-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a bigger 1TB SSD, and a slightly faster AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics chip.

There are several configurations available through Apple’s refurbished site, ranging from some that don’t cost much more than the aforementioned configurations, to ones that are more astronomical in price. Though, as is usually the case with popular products that hit Apple’s refurbished page, they may go out of stock soon.

If you haven’t purchased anything refurbished through Apple, there’s no good reason not to. I’m just as quick to raise an eyebrow when I see refurbished products sold online as you might be, but Apple’s refurbishment program is pretty great. Your purchase will show up good as new, be covered by a one-year warranty, and you can add AppleCare to it for extra assurance.