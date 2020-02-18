Save on leather iPhone cases, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’ve been putting off buying a case for your iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, Best Buy has knocked 50 percent off of a few of Apple’s leather cases, folio cases, and Smart Battery cases. Starting with the latest phones, you can currently find cases available for both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max in yellow or green colorways. Instead of costing $50, they’re currently half off at $25.

The iPhone XS and XS Max have a few colors available if you just want a plain leather or silicone case. Those are available in red or the brighter Product RED colorway for $20 instead of $40. It has the leather black folio at $50 instead of $100. Lastly, if you want a Smart Battery case to keep your iPhone XS or XS Max alive for longer, those cost $65 instead of $130. And in case you were wondering, they are compatible with wireless chargers.

Last week, we covered news of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro (with an improved keyboard) hitting its refurbished store and selling for as low as $2,039. If you’re determined to buy one new, B&H Photo is offering the best prices for this model that we’ve seen yet, costing just a little more at $2,099 ($300 off). To be clear, this price is for the base model with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics chip, and 512GB of SSD storage.

You can also save $300 on the upgraded model with an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, a faster AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics chip, and 1TB SSD storage. It’s $2,499 instead of $2,799.

If you’re looking for a capable Windows 10 laptop, HP’s Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop from late 2019 is $350 off of its usual price. The Verge’s Dan Seifert reviewed this model, and he praised its design, port selection, and trackpad (an area where HP had fumbled repeatedly in the past). It offers an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, which supports Iris Plus graphics, has a fast 512GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and packs in useful features like a microSD slot and Thunderbolt 3.