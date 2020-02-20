Gaming headsets, mice, and more are discounted at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Epic Games released a bunch of new content for Fortnite today with the launch of season 2’s latest chapter. Whether you care about the game or not, Best Buy is celebrating by marking down several gaming accessories and peripherals. There are a bunch of good deals, but we’ve chosen a few of the best deals available.

You’ll get 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency, equivalent to $10) from Best Buy when you add the gift card to your order, then purchase a gaming headset from the store’s selection. The price for one of the eligible headsets ranges from $50 to $70 and includes options like the HyperX CloudX Pro, SteelSeries Arctis 1, Astro Gaming A10, and Razer’s Kraken X to name a few. Oddly enough, Amazon is offering lower prices on most of them, but Best Buy’s offer of in-game credit for Fortnite works out to be about the same value.

Best Buy has a few other headsets that are cheaper than other retailers, though they don’t include Fortnite currency.

If you want a wireless headset and have a Nintendo Switch and a few other devices with a USB-C port, I highly recommend checking out this deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless headset. It’s similar in design to the wired version listed above, but this model includes a USB-C wireless adapter that lets you stream audio from your Switch, phone, or tablet with minimal lag. The sound performance is good as is the battery life. And for $20 less than usual, this is a great deal.

Logitech’s G903 wireless gaming mouse usually costs $150 at retail, but it’s almost a third of that cost today at Best Buy. You can get it for $60. This mouse doesn’t have Logitech’s latest sensor, but it’s fully ambidextrous, it supports wireless charging via the company’s PowerPlay mouse pad, and hey, it’s just really affordable today.