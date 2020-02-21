Save on Samsung Galaxy S20 preorder bundles, Xbox One X consoles, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Preorders for Samsung’s latest phones, the Galaxy S20 series, went up at 12:01AM ET this morning. There are plenty of ways to secure a preorder, but new preorder bundles are popping up that might catch your eye — specifically, Amazon’s offer that includes a complimentary set of Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds and a Duo wireless charging pad along with your preorder.

Amazon’s pricing is just like every other retailer: $999 for the S20, $1,199 for the S20 Plus, and $1,399 for the S20 Ultra. Plus, you get a few extra toss-in items as a bonus (in addition to some other great preorder incentives). Each phone will work on any US carrier, though, of the three, the standard S20 won’t work on Verizon’s millimeter-wave 5G network. Verizon has its own version of the S20 coming in Q2 2020 that will, so your options include waiting for it or upgrading to one of the bigger, more expensive options below.

If you don’t need the latest generation of Samsung’s Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S10 from 2019 is down to $550 at Amazon. It’s still plenty capable, and this is the lowest cost that we’ve seen it sell at yet, beating the previous best price by $50.

For reasons unknown, the rose gold-colored Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless, noise-canceling headphones are still $129 off. Amazon has hosted this deal since before Valentine’s Day, and now B&H Photo is jumping in. These usually run for $349, so it’s a big discount and worth the investment if you like the color of these headphones.

There are a bunch of Xbox One X console bundles priced down to $300 at various retailers. This console used to cost $500 by itself, but now you have a chance to save a lot of money and get a free game with your purchase. Coincidentally, Microsoft is hosting a big sale on digital Xbox games, so you can build a library without breaking the bank.